fastjet enters brand licence agreements to expand brand into South Africa and Mozambique

fastjet entered (29-Sep-2017) brand licence agreements enabling expansion of the fastjet brand into South Africa and Mozambique:
- Brand licence agreement with Federal Airlines (Fedair), an established airline operating 17 aircraft with a South African AOC;
- Agreement allows fastjet to receive royalty income from Fedair's future revenues after Admission;
- Enables expansion of the fastjet brand across the existing Fedair network of destinations including Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique;
- Provides a regulatory compliant growth platform for route expansion under the fastjet brand within South Africa;
- fastjet aims to stimulate demand and gain share on certain routes as well as adding 10 destinations to fastjet's own route network;
- Operations are expected to commence in Q4FY2017/Q1FY2018;
- Brand Licence Agreement with Solenta Aviation Mozambique (SAM), a business currently operating charter services in the oil and gas industry. The airline will utilise its existing AOC in Mozambique for the launch of fastjet Mozambique;
- SAM's existing AOC allows for immediate and low cost entry into the Mozambique market and the opportunity for local overhead cost sharing;
