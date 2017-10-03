Loading
fastjet enters brand licence agreements to expand brand into South Africa and Mozambique

fastjet entered (29-Sep-2017) brand licence agreements enabling expansion of the fastjet brand into South Africa and Mozambique:

  • Brand licence agreement with Federal Airlines (Fedair), an established airline operating 17 aircraft with a South African AOC;
    • Agreement allows fastjet to receive royalty income from Fedair's future revenues after Admission;
    • Enables expansion of the fastjet brand across the existing Fedair network of destinations including Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique;
    • Provides a regulatory compliant growth platform for route expansion under the fastjet brand within South Africa;
    • fastjet aims to stimulate demand and gain share on certain routes as well as adding 10 destinations to fastjet's own route network;
    • Operations are expected to commence in Q4FY2017/Q1FY2018;
  • Brand Licence Agreement with Solenta Aviation Mozambique (SAM), a business currently operating charter services in the oil and gas industry. The airline will utilise its existing AOC in Mozambique for the launch of fastjet Mozambique;
    • SAM's existing AOC allows for immediate and low cost entry into the Mozambique market and the opportunity for local overhead cost sharing; 
    • Operations are expected to commence in Oct-2017. [more - original PR]

