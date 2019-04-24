fastjet completes two year stabilisation plan, now in an 'enhanced strategic position'

fastjet Group completed (23-Apr-2019) its two year stabilisation plan in 2018, during which the company "transformed its operational footprint", right sized its fleet, replaced core systems, restructured its balance sheet and relocated its support infrastructure to Africa. The company said the measures were "often painful" but "have served to provide fastjet with a materially enhanced strategic position to pursue the growth opportunities on offer". The company stated it remains in "an ongoing improvement cycle" and continues to "improve its control posture" and invest in productivity enhancing systems and processes. [more - original PR]