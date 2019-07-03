3-Jul-2019 8:31 AM
fastjet CEO returns to Mango
Mango appointed (02-Jul-2019) Nico Bezuidenhout as CEO, effective 01-Oct-2019. Mr Bezuidenhout is expected to "reinforce executive management capacity" and accelerate implementation of the carrier's turnaround strategy. The airline stated the appointment of a permanent CEO "is a step in stabilising leadership and strengthening the executive capacity of the group". Mr Bezuidenhout is currently fastjet Group CEO and will be succeeded by deputy CEO Mark Hurst, who will become acting CEO. Mr Bezuidenhout was the founding CEO of Mango from 2006 to 2016 and served as acting CEO for South African Airways (SAA) on two occasions. [more - original PR - Mango] [more - original PR - SAA] [more - original PR - fastjet]