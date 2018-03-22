fastjet and LAM sign MoU for long term commercial cooperation

fastjet and LAM - Mozambique Airlines entered (21-Mar-2018) a MoU to explore long term commercial cooperation, including "wide ranging areas of cooperation expected to significantly enhance commercial aviation" in Mozambique. The MoU covers interline and codeshare agreements, "optimised network synergies" and cooperation in commercial systems, cargo, engineering and maintenance. fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said: "The approach to commercial cooperation is the first of its kind on the African continent. There is significant opportunity in stimulating not only commercial aviation but also up and downstream economic growth through key cooperative initiatives". LAM CEO António Pinto said: "Areas of cooperation will not only further strengthen Mozambique's flag carrier as a regional air services provider but contribute significantly to initiatives that promote tourism, economic development and trade". [more - original PR]