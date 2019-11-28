fastjet aims to dispose of Zimbabwe operation as part of fundraising and restructuring

fastjet Group stated (27-Nov-2019) its board expects further funding will be required by the end of Feb-2020 to enable the group to continue operating in its current form. fastjet is in active discussions with certain major shareholders to explore various options, including raising equity capital and/or restructuring involving the disposal of fastjet Zimbabwe. Details include:

The disposal of fastjet Zimbabwe would be made for a consideration of approximately USD8 million from a consortium led and underwritten by Solenta Aviation Holdings , which holds approximately 60% of fastjet, and local investors in Zimbabwe ;

The disposal would relieve fastjet Group of approximately USD5.4 million of current liabilities and USD3.2 million of future aircraft capital expenditure;

fastjet Group would be granted an option to buy back its shareholding in fastjet Zimbabwe on the same divestment economics to which it would be sold, three to five years after the effective date of the sale;

Capital received from the disposal would be used to settle liabilities and for future working capital, providing sufficient funding into FY2021;

Upon completion of the restructuring, fastjet Group would consist of the FedAir business, the fastjet brand and fastjet Africa, which incorporates the fastjet Central Systems business unit and which owns fastjet Mozambique ;

fastjet Group would be contracted by fastjet Zimbabwe to continue providing the fastjet brand and airline management services;

The restructured group would become a capital light business, operating as a franchise house that would earn revenues through the fastjet brand and by providing airline management solutions, while continuing to hold its investment in the FedAir business;

The group's strategy is to focus on franchise and providing airline management solutions to independently owned airlines in Africa. The group would aim to only own airlines once they are cash generative and profitable, avoiding the initial costs and cash losses from the start up phase and from operating in Africa's "sometimes uncertain" trading environment;

The company stated: "The headroom of available cash resources is minimal, and the projections are very sensitive to any assumptions not being met. If the group is unable to carry out the restructuring proposal by the end of February 2020 it would be unable to continue trading as a going concern".

fastjet CEO Mark Hurst commented: "The disposal, if agreed, approved and implemented, would be expected to de-risk the significant uncertainty and cash drain that shareholders have historically suffered and allow the group to continue operating under a more stabilised and simpler business model. This revised strategy allows the group the opportunity to create a single fastjet brand throughout key markets in Africa, leverage its key intellectual property of its brand and airline management solutions and invest in viable, already-established airlines where it can".