fastjet acquires intellectual property rights for fastjet brand from easyGroup

fastjet entered (30-Jun-2017) an agreement with easyGroup Holdings on 29-Jun-2017 to acquire all intellectual property rights associated with the fastjet brand for a total cash consideration of USD2.5 million, resulting in a saving to fastjet over the next five years. easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou said: "I have accepted the view of the current board that the company should own its own brand rather than licence it from me... I will be a supportive shareholder, hoping to realise significant upside potential as fastjet grows and prospers. From the decisive actions thus far taken by the new Management and Board, and early indicative outcomes, I am encouraged that fastjet's direction of travel is now on the right course". [more - original PR]