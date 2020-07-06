fastjet able to meet operational needs until end of Aug-2020

fastjet stated (03-Jul-2020) its directors believe the company will have sufficient resources to meet operational needs until the end of Aug-2020, based on financial projections, funds available and expected to be made available and terms agreed with creditors. The company stated the headroom of available cash resources "remains minimal" and will be drawn down in the coming months to cover fixed costs and obligations, if the lockdowns and travel restrictions in Zimbabwe and South Africa are extended into Sep-2020 and beyond. The company stated that if sustainable operations do not resume by Sep-2020, or if the company is unable to access hard currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through repayment against its legacy loans, then fastjet will cease to be a going concern if it is unable to find alternative solutions before 31-Aug-2020. [more - original PR]