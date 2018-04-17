Far Eastern Air Transport announce plans to introduce 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) and Boeing announced (16-Apr-2018) plans to introduce 11 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with the first two aircraft scheduled for delivery in 4Q2019, becoming the first Taiwanese airline to operate the aircraft type. The aircraft will be powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and will be used to replace FAT's ageing MD-82/83s. The aircraft will be configured with eight business and 174 economy class seats and will be used to operate services to mainland China, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR - Chinese]