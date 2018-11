Falko Regional Aircraft Limited establishes Chinese regional aviation leasing unit in Tianjin

Falko Regional Aircraft Limited announced (15-Nov-2018) the formation of a new aviation leasing company, Falko (Tianjin) Leasing Co Ltd (Falko Tianjin), in the Dongjiang Free Trade Port (DFTP) in Tianjin. Falko Regional Aircraft becomes the first foreign regional aircraft lessor to set up a leasing business in the DFTP. Falko Tianjin will offer Chinese airlines specialist regional aircraft leasing capabilities and provide more choice when it comes to regional aircraft leasing solutions. [more - original PR]