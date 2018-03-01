Failure of AirAsia X move would be 'terminal' for Avalon Airport: CEO

Melbourne Avalon Airport CEO Justin Giddings, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (01-Mar-2018) it would be "terminal for the airport" and "terminal for me" if the plan to transfer AirAsia X's operations from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to Avalon is not successful. Avalon Airport will construct an AUD20 million (USD15.5 million) terminal to accommodate AirAsia X and Mr Giddings expects negotiations with Australian border control authorities to take a number of months. On the importance of the service, Mr Giddings said: "It's not just KL [Kuala Lumpur] for us", highlighting the AirAsia and AirAsia X groups' connections across Asia, particularly in China and India.