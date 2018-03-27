FABEC controlled airspace reaches all time high for movements in 2017

FABEC controlled (27-Mar-2018) 5.9 million movements in 2017, an all time high and an increase of 3.4% year-on-year. The number of arrivals at the 83 airports in the FABEC area grew 1.9%. 92.9% of services experienced no delays caused by air traffic control, while 97.4% of services arrived at destination airports within 15 minutes of their scheduled time. However, the overall amount of delay minutes caused by traffic flow measures increased 11.5% (2017: 69 seconds per movement; 2016: 64 seconds per movement). FABEC missed its target of 25 seconds per flight. The main reasons for ATC delays are shortages in capacity and staffing, both "mainly due to a mismatch of unpredicted traffic versus long-term staff and capacity planning as determined in the FABEC Performance Plan". [more - original PR]