FABEC: ANSPs improve operational performance in 1H2017 despite unexpected growth

FABEC stated (19-Sep-2017) ANSPs improved operational performance in 1H2017, despite "unexpected high traffic growth and high traffic volatility". However, FABEC stated adverse weather conditions, staffing issues and insufficient ATC capacity "led to results below target values". Details include:
- Traffic: 2.86 million movements, +3.9% year-on-year. FABEC noted "sizeable" differences in growth by certain ANSPs, such as Belgocontrol handling a 7% increase compared to skyguide's 2.7% increase;
- Airport movements: 1.26 million, +2.7%. FABEC airspace comprises 83 airports;
- Punctuality (air traffic flow management delays): 94.8% of all movements experienced no delays caused by air traffic control. 98.1% of services arrived at destination airports on time;
- Average enroute ATFM delay: 50 seconds per movement. 1H2016: 74 seconds.
FABEC stated despite an overall "positive trend", ANSPs will "most probably not reach the capacity target for 2017". FABEC ANSPs comprise ANA Luxembourg, Belgocontrol, Deutsche Flugsicherung, DSNA, LVNL, Eurocontrol MUAC and Skyguide. [more - original PR]