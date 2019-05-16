FAA to award USD779m in funding for infrastructure grants to 127 airports

US FAA reported (15-May-2019) US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao plans to award USD779 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to 127 airports in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The selected airports will receive funding for construction or equipment to increase their safety, capacity and security. Ms Chao said the funding will be invested in "important infrastructure needs at the nation's airports, especially those serving smaller and rural communities". [more - original PR]