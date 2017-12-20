ARC submits report and recommendations to the US FAA on UAS identification and tracking

Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) submitted (19-Dec-2017) its report and recommendations to the US FAA on technologies available to identify and track unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in flight and related issues. The FAA will use ARC data and recommendations to craft a proposed rule for public comment. Recommendations include:

Two methods for remote ID and tracking of drones. Both methods would send the data to an FAA approved database. Data collected must include a unique identifier for unmanned aircraft, tracking information, and drone owner and remote pilot identification: Direct broadcast - transmitting data in one direction only with no specific destination or recipient; Network publishing - transmitting data to an internet service or group of services.

Promotion of development of industry standards while a final remote ID and tracking rule is developed, offering incentives for early adoption and relying on educational initiatives to implement rules;

Implementation of a three stage rule, with a final goal that all drones manufactured or sold in the US must show compliance labelling. The agency should allow a reasonable grace period to retrofit drones manufactured or sold before the final rule is effective;

must show compliance labelling. The agency should allow a reasonable grace period to retrofit drones manufactured or sold before the final rule is effective; Coordination of any ID and tracking system with the existing ATC system and ensure it does not substantially increase workloads;

Exemption of drones operating under ATC or those operating under the agency's discretion (public aircraft operations, security or defense operations, or with a waiver);

Review of privacy considerations, in consultation with privacy experts and other federal agencies, including developing a secure system that allows for segmented access to the ID and tracking information. Within the system, only persons authorised by the FAA would be able to access personally identifiable information. [more - original PR]