Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Mar-2020 8:49 AM

FAA projects strong future growth in UAS sector and commercial space transportation

US FAA released (26-Mar-2020) its Aerospace Forecast for FY2020-2040, which projected the small and model recreational UAS fleet will grow from 1.32 million in 2019 to 1.48 million in 2024, up 2.2% p/a. The commercial and small drone fleet is likewise expected to grow from 385,450 in 2019 to 828,337 in 2024, +17% p/a. Additionally, commercial space launch and re entry operations are anticipated to increase from 32 in 2019 to between 40 and 56 in 2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More