FAA projects strong future growth in UAS sector and commercial space transportation

US FAA released (26-Mar-2020) its Aerospace Forecast for FY2020-2040, which projected the small and model recreational UAS fleet will grow from 1.32 million in 2019 to 1.48 million in 2024, up 2.2% p/a. The commercial and small drone fleet is likewise expected to grow from 385,450 in 2019 to 828,337 in 2024, +17% p/a. Additionally, commercial space launch and re entry operations are anticipated to increase from 32 in 2019 to between 40 and 56 in 2021. [more - original PR]