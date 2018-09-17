FAA extends HDR operating limitations at New York JFK until Oct-2020

US FAA extended (17-Sep-2018) the order which limits total aircraft movements at New York JFK International Airport until 24-Oct-2020. The order, first published on 18-Jan-2000 and most recently amended on 21-Jun-2016, limits the number of arrivals and departures at JFK through the implementation of the High Density Rule (HDR). FAA maintained the current hourly limits of 81 scheduled operations at JFK during the peak period, imposed an 80% minimum usage requirement for Operating Authorisations (OAs) with defined exceptions, provded a mechanism for withdrawal of OAs for FAA operational reasons, established procedures to allocate withdrawn, surrendered, or unallocated OAs and allowed for trades and leases of OAs for consideration for the duration of the Order. [more - original PR]