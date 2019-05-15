15-May-2019 10:39 AM
FAA downgrades Costa Rica to Category 2 as country 'does not comply with ICAO safety standards'
US FAA reassessed (13-May-2019) Costa Rica's compliance with ICAO safety standards and downgraded the country to an International Aviation Safety Assessment Category 2 rating, arguing: "Costa Rica does not comply with ICAO safety standards". With a Category 2 rating, Costa Rica's carriers can continue existing service to the US but will not be granted permission for new services. [more - original PR]