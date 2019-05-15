Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-May-2019 10:39 AM

FAA downgrades Costa Rica to Category 2 as country 'does not comply with ICAO safety standards'

US FAA reassessed (13-May-2019) Costa Rica's compliance with ICAO safety standards and downgraded the country to an International Aviation Safety Assessment Category 2 rating, arguing: "Costa Rica does not comply with ICAO safety standards". With a Category 2 rating, Costa Rica's carriers can continue existing service to the US but will not be granted permission for new services. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More