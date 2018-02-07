CAAS and US FAA sign revised bilateral aviation safety agreement for cooperation in airworthiness

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the US FAA signed (06-Feb-2018) a revised bilateral aviation safety agreement to enhance cooperation in airworthiness between Singapore and the US. The enhanced bilateral aviation safety agreement implementation procedures for airworthiness provides for the mutual recognition of airworthiness of civil aeronautical products and expands the scope of modifications and repairs allowed beyond cabin interiors. The enhancements are expected to reduce duplicate certification activities for design approvals issued to air operators and aeronautical design industries from both the US and Singapore, resulting in time and cost savings. Singapore Airlines SVP of engineering Lau Hwa Peng said: "The removal of the limitations will now allow airlines to undertake a comprehensive supplemental type certificate package of modifications for cabin, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as the in-flight entertainment system. This will certainly help airlines reduce lead times and costs of cabin retrofit programs". ST Aerospace EVP of aerospace engineering and manufacturing Yip Yuen Cheong said: "Apart from lowering administrative costs, the revised agreement also helps in bringing to market new modification and repair solutions faster". [more - original PR]