Eznis Airways CCO Oyundelger Dagva, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (25-Jun-2019) Mongolia has been monopolised by the national carrier for "quite a long time", but the government plans to change its policy and will open the country's air travel market from 2020. Ms Dagva said the Mongolian market is and emerging and "yet to be tapped and there is a bright future for LCCs".