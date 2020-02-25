ExpressJet Airlines working towards extension of CPA with United Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines announced (24-Feb-2020) it is working towards the extension of its capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with United Airlines. Under the agreement, ExpressJet would add 36 Embraer E145s to its United Express fleet during the next 12 months, and a significant investment would be made to update the E145 interiors to include features such as new seats and a personal device IFE system. Additionally, ExpressJet will phase out its E175s to become more efficient and speed up growth. ExpressJet plans to announce additions to its crew bases and facilities at United hubs in the future. [more - original PR]