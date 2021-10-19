Expert panel on decentralised digital identity technology now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Oct-2021) the session 'Is the biggest tech change for travel since the internet and mobile the shift to self-sovereign identity tech?' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The expert discussion is hosted by TravelScrum co-founder and chairman Gene Quinn and features Evernym senior director business development Jamie Smith and Decentralised Identity Foundation Hospitality and Travel Special Interest Group chair Nick Price. The panellists discuss the disruptive impact of self-sovereign identity and decentralised digital identity technology and its ability to enable new partnerships and products by sharing passenger data in a more secure and scalable way. [more - CAPA TV]