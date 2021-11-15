Expert panel featuring AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines and IBS Software now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'Asia Aviation - The challenges of airline operations in a pandemic' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features IBS Software senior VP Philip Hinton, AirAsia Group COO Javed Malik and Malaysia Airlines Group COO Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi. They discuss how schedules, fleets and airport operations have been adapted to suit new realities and what needs to be done to recover faster from the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - CAPA TV]