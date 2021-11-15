15-Nov-2021 12:26 PM
Expert panel discussion on reconnecting Asia and the US now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'Trans-Pacific: The outlook to reconnecting Asia and the US' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features Alaska Air Group VP network and alliances Brett Catlin, Japan Airlines VP strategy research Asia Oceania region Akihide Yoguchi and United Airlines director Greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia sales Walter Dias discussing post-pandemic reconnectivity between Asia and the United States. [more - CAPA TV]