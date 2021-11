Expert panel discussion on reconnecting Asia and the US now available on CAPA TV

announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'Trans-Pacific: The outlook to reconnecting Asia and the' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel featuresVP network and alliances Brett Catlin,VP strategy research Asia Oceania region Akihide Yoguchi anddirector Greater China Korea and Southeast Asia sales Walter Dias discussing post-pandemic reconnectivity between Asia and the United States