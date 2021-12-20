20-Dec-2021 11:25 AM
Expert panel discussion on North American COVID-19 recovery now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (20-Dec-2021) the session 'Outlook for 2022 - Americas' from CAPA Live December 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, Southwest Airlines EVP and CCO Andrew Watterson and International Aviation Law principal Kenneth Quinn discussing the North American roadmap to recovery post-COVID-19. [more - CAPA TV]