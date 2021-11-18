Expert discussion with IBM on ground operations now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Nov-2021) the session 'Building resilient ground operations - Put AI driven weather and climate insights to work for airport and airline personnel' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features IBM solutions meteorologist Nicholas Servetas and customer success practice lead for weather business solutions Scott Nogueira discussing the role of advanced forecasting in emissions reduction, examining the operational efficiencies achieved via IBM's Environmental Intelligence Suite and a 'human in the loop' forecasting model. [more - CAPA TV]