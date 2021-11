Expert discussion with HawaiianMiles and On Point Loyalty now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (17-Nov-2021) the session 'Loyalty in the midst of a crisis - North America' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features Hawaiian Airlines MD HawaiianMiles Bryan Kapeckas and On Point Loyalty managing partner Evert de Boer discussing how loyalty programmes are adjusting to a non flying reality and how programmes are utilised by airlines for revenue raising. [more - CAPA TV]