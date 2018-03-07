Expedition Engineering proposes high speed rail passing via major London airports

UK's Expedition Engineering consultancy proposed (07-Mar-2018) a "transformative" high speed railway to connect the major airports of the UK and enhance current transport infrastructure projects planned in the south east. The GBP10 billion, 140km 'HS4Air' railway plan proposes connecting the existing HS1 rail line to the planned HS2 rail line along a route passing via London Gatwick and London Heathrow airports. The project will also provide fast and direct rail access from major cities north and west of London including Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff, and envisages "dramatically reducing journey times". [more - original PR]