8-Dec-2017 10:00 AM

Expedia Media Solutions: US, UK and Chinese travellers prioritise emotions, not dollars

Expedia Media Solutions released (06-Dec-2017) generational data on behaviour, influences and shopping habits of travellers in China, the UK and US. Key highlights include:

  • When planning a trip, US, UK and Chinese travellers prioritise trip activities, once in a lifetime and cultural experiences above all else. Expedia Media Solutions global senior director Wendy Olson Killion said: "Emotions, not dollars, are what drive decisions for most travelers today. The study revealed activities and experiences are leading priorities for travellers from the markets, ahead of deals and lowest price;
  • Travellers are receptive to ads with appealing imagery and informative content, "illustrating a real opportunity for marketers to align their content with traveler interests to spur consideration";
  • Travel days and penchant for internal or domestic trips vary between markets and generations:
    • In the US and China, Millennials travel the most, with 35 travel days p/a;
    • In the UK, Baby Boomers out travel other generations with 31 days p/a. In the UK, Generation Z travel the least, with only 21 total travel days p/a;
    • UK travellers are most likely to go abroad, while US and Chinese travellers are more likely to explore their own countries. [more - original PR]

