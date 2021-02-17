Expedia: Initiatives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will fuel travel industry recovery

Expedia Group released (16-Feb-2021) its '2021 Travel Trends Report' survey of US consumers, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult and exploring how COVID-19 has influenced trip plans and the way consumers feel about travel in the year ahead. Key findings include:

Initiatives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will fuel travel industry recovery: Almost half of the respondents are more likely to travel when a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, and 42% said recent news regarding the vaccine made them more hopeful about travel, or drove them to book an upcoming trip;

Travellers will take more trips and extend their vacations: 44% will take more trips in 2021 than 2020, with younger generations travelling the most overall and more than one in three respondents said their next trip will be a week, or longer;

Consumer spending will be high in 2021: People are saving USD3,444 on average for their next trip, but Millennials plan to spend significantly more;

Cities will make a comeback: Flight demand data shows Americans plan to visit destinations like New York City and Los Angeles;

Travel will serve as a force for good: 63% said travel creates greater cultural understanding, while 56% reported that travel is healing. [more - original PR]