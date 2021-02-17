Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Feb-2021 8:51 AM

Expedia: Initiatives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will fuel travel industry recovery

Expedia Group released (16-Feb-2021) its '2021 Travel Trends Report' survey of US consumers, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult and exploring how COVID-19 has influenced trip plans and the way consumers feel about travel in the year ahead. Key findings include:

  • Initiatives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will fuel travel industry recovery: Almost half of the respondents are more likely to travel when a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, and 42% said recent news regarding the vaccine made them more hopeful about travel, or drove them to book an upcoming trip;
  • Travellers will take more trips and extend their vacations: 44% will take more trips in 2021 than 2020, with younger generations travelling the most overall and more than one in three respondents said their next trip will be a week, or longer;
  • Consumer spending will be high in 2021: People are saving USD3,444 on average for their next trip, but Millennials plan to spend significantly more;
  • Cities will make a comeback: Flight demand data shows Americans plan to visit destinations like New York City and Los Angeles;
  • Travel will serve as a force for good: 63% said travel creates greater cultural understanding, while 56% reported that travel is healing. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More