10-Aug-2021 9:07 AM
Expedia Group reports USD501m operating loss in 1H2021
Expedia Group Inc reported (05-Aug-2021) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2021:
- Revenue: USD2111 million, +273.0% year-on-year;
- Merchant: USD1338 million, +263.6%;
- Agency: USD573 million, +445.7%;
- Advertising & media and other: USD200 million, -+115.1%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD132 million), compared to a loss of USD849 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD177 million), compared to a loss of USD740 million in p-c-p;
- Revenue: USD2111 million, +273.0% year-on-year;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2021:
- Revenue: USD3357 million, +21.0% year-on-year;
- Merchant: USD2134 million, +24.9%;
- Agency: USD896 million, +34.3%;
- Advertising & media and other: USD327 million, -18.3%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD501 million), compared to a loss of USD2143 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD758 million), compared to a loss of USD2137 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD24,181 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD5464 million;
- Total liabilities: USD21,599 million. [more - original PR]
- Revenue: USD3357 million, +21.0% year-on-year;