Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Aug-2021 9:07 AM

Expedia Group reports USD501m operating loss in 1H2021

Expedia Group Inc reported (05-Aug-2021) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2021:
    • Revenue: USD2111 million, +273.0% year-on-year; 
      • Merchant: USD1338 million, +263.6%;
      • Agency: USD573 million, +445.7%;
      • Advertising & media and other: USD200 million, -+115.1%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (USD132 million), compared to a loss of USD849 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD177 million), compared to a loss of USD740 million in p-c-p;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2021:
    • Revenue: USD3357 million, +21.0% year-on-year; 
      • Merchant: USD2134 million, +24.9%;
      • Agency: USD896 million, +34.3%;
      • Advertising & media and other: USD327 million, -18.3%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (USD501 million), compared to a loss of USD2143 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD758 million), compared to a loss of USD2137 million in p-c-p;
    • Total assets: USD24,181 million;
      • Cash and cash equivalents: USD5464 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD21,599 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More