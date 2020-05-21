21-May-2020 11:09 AM
Expedia Group operating loss widens in 1Q2020, revenue down 15%
Expedia Group Inc reported (20-May-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020:
- Revenue: USD2209 million, -15% year-on-year;
- Merchant: USD1340 million, -7%;
- Agency: USD562 million, -33%;
- Advertising & media and other: USD307 million, -7%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD1294 million), compared to a loss of USD131 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD1397 million), compared to a loss of USD100 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD20,417 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD3905 million;
- Total liabilities: USD16,676 million. [more - original PR]