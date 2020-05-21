Become a CAPA Member
21-May-2020

Expedia Group operating loss widens in 1Q2020, revenue down 15%

Expedia Group Inc reported (20-May-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020:

  • Revenue: USD2209 million, -15% year-on-year; 
    • Merchant: USD1340 million, -7%;
    • Agency: USD562 million, -33%;
    • Advertising & media and other: USD307 million, -7%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD1294 million), compared to a loss of USD131 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD1397 million), compared to a loss of USD100 million in p-c-p;
  • Total assets: USD20,417 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD3905 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD16,676 million. [more - original PR]

