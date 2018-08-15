Expedia Group acquires AirAsia's remaining 25% stake in AAE Travel

AirAsia Group announced (14-Aug-2018) Expedia Group purchased its remaining 25% equity interest in AAE Travel Pte Ltd for a cash consideration of USD60 million, equating to 6,144,279 ordinary shares. Expedia has held a 75% equity stake in AAE Travel since 2015. The AirAsiaGo.com hotel packages platform featuring Expedia Group lodging content will continue to be operated by Expedia. Expedia president and CEO Mark Okerstrom said the acquisition "reflects our belief in the immense potential for us in the over USD485 billion Asian travel market". [more - original PR - I][more - original PR - II]