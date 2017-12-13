Expedia and ARC find lowest average fares are booked 30 days prior to travel

Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) released (12-Dec-2017) the fourth edition of their annual 'ARC Air Travel Outlook Report'. Key highlights include:
- Booking a flight more than 30 days ahead of departure is when travelers are most likely to find the lowest average ticket prices (ATPs) for economy and premium cabin air travel;
- For most international and domestic economy flights, the cheapest fares are booked on a Sunday while the most expensive are booked on a Friday. For Premium fares, Saturdays and Sundays are the best days to book;
- The cheapest days of the week to start an international air journey in the economy cabin are Thursdays and Fridays. For US domestic economy flights, travellers paid lowest ATPs when they started their journey on a Friday;
- The cheapest days of the week to start an international air journey in the premium cabin are Fridays and Saturdays;
- For US travellers, December had the highest economy international ATPs, while February had the lowest. June had the highest economy domestic ATPs and September had the lowest. October had the highest premium international ATPs, with December having the lowest. June had the highest premium domestic ATPs and August had the lowest;
- For UK economy international travelers, December had the highest ATPs and May had the lowest;
In Asia, premium fares were highest between April and September.