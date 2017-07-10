Canada and Thailand expand air transport agreement

Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau signed (07-Jul-2017) a modernised and expanded Canada-Thailand air transport agreement that allows any number of Canadian and Thai carriers to serve any city in either Canada and Thailand. The new agreement, which replaces the existing 1989 agreement, establishes an allowance of 21 services per week for each country. It also enhances rights that allow carriers to extend Canada-Thailand services to third countries on up to seven of the 21 weekly services. The agreement improves previously existing codeshare rights and modernises aviation safety and ‎security articles and doing business provisions. [more - original PR]