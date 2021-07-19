19-Jul-2021 11:43 AM
Excusive EU Commission DG Mobility and Transport interview available now on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Executive Interview - European Commission' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features EU Commission Director General Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei discussing the implementation of the EU Digital Green Certificate, travel restrictions between the US and Europe, and the commission's 'ReFuel Aviation' proposal.