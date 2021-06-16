Become a CAPA Member
16-Jun-2021 5:20 PM

Exclusive Widerøe CEO interview now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (16-Jun-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with Widerøe's Stein Nilsen' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Nilsen discusses Widerøe's resilience amid the impacts of COVID-19 as well as its cooperation with Rolls-Royce and Tecnam to launch fully electric aircraft from 2025. [more - CAPA TV

