CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Jun-2021) the session 'Viva CEO provides a market update and expansion in a pandemic' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features Felix Antelo discussing the carrier's rebranding, new routes and ambitions to become the world's lowest cost per passenger carrier. [more - CAPA TV]