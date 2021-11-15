15-Nov-2021 10:03 AM
Exclusive session with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan available now on demand
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'European Aviation with Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features Mr Brennan and CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing travel demand and passenger recovery trends in Europe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, governmental attitudes towards vaccine rollouts and potential further lockdowns, the role and response of the aviation industry in the global climate crisis, as well as lay attitudes toward the industry's contribution to carbon emissions. [more - CAPA TV]