Exclusive interview with LAM - Mozambique Airlines GM available now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Nov-2021) the session 'CEO Interview with LAM Mozambique Airlines, CEO/General Manager, João Carlos Pó Jorge' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Pó Jorge discusses the threat of cyberattacks on airlines, signs of industry recovery, the outlook for African carriers, LAM's operational performance, the airline's Q400 fleet and the importance of partnerships, the Single African Air Transport Market initiative and cargo. [more - CAPA TV]