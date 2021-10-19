19-Oct-2021 9:30 AM
Exclusive discussion with Allegiant and Sun Country CFOs now on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Oct-2021) the session 'Global Air Finance Outlook 2021' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. Host Brookes University governor Anup Mysoor leads the discussion with Allegiant EVP and CFO Greg Anderson and Sun Country Airlines president and CFO Dave Davis covering a range of topics, including the outlook for the US leisure market, growth in travel demand, Allegiant's international ambitions and the importance of cargo for Sun Country. [more - CAPA TV]