Exclusive Brussels Airlines CEO interview now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (14-Sep-2021) the session 'Airline CEO Interview with Brussels Airlines, CEO, Peter Gerber' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Gerber discusses the travel recovery outlook, the eagerness of customers to resume travelling, fleet renewal, emissions targets, sustainable aviation fuel and the potential for Europe to be a global role model for sustainable aviation. [more - CAPA TV]