14-Sep-2021 2:51 PM

Exclusive airBaltic CEO interview available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (14-Sep-2021) the session 'Airline CEO interview with airBaltic, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO, Martin Gauss' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. In the exclusive interview, Mr Gauss discusses the airline's network and capacity, passenger booking behaviour, the outlook for airBaltic's transit traffic, codeshare partnerships, the airline's A220-300 fleet, non-fungible tokens and the planned airBaltic IPO. [more - CAPA TV]

