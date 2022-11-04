Eve Air Mobility: We don't have a fixed model because it is a new horizon we’re looking at

Eve Air Mobility business development lead (APAC) Augustine Tai, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "We want to bring benefits to the whole economy and boost efficiencies". Mr Tai said the company has 2770 aircraft and a mix of operators, including helicopter and traditional airlines. He said: "There will be a new way of selling tickets, it could be part of an airline ticket, application based or order on demand, but we don't really have a fixed model because it is a new horizon we're looking at". Mr Tai added: "We are working ahead with customers and within ourselves to prepare the infrastructure and ecosystem when the aircraft does come down the line".