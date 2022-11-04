Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Nov-2022 4:26 PM

Eve Air Mobility: We don't have a fixed model because it is a new horizon we’re looking at

Eve Air Mobility business development lead (APAC) Augustine Tai, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "We want to bring benefits to the whole economy and boost efficiencies". Mr Tai said the company has 2770 aircraft and a mix of operators, including helicopter and traditional airlines. He said: "There will be a new way of selling tickets, it could be part of an airline ticket, application based or order on demand, but we don't really have a fixed model because it is a new horizon we're looking at". Mr Tai added: "We are working ahead with customers and within ourselves to prepare the infrastructure and ecosystem when the aircraft does come down the line".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More