EVA joins digital COVID-19 test verification pilot

EVA Air announced (25-Mar-2021) plans to cooperate with Affinidi and Singapore Changi Airport in a pilot programme that uses a digital platform to verify passengers' COVID-19 PCR test results for Singapore-Taipei services. The carrier plans to extend the programme to services from Malaysia and Indonesia to Taipei and is evaluating the introduction of digital systems on other services based on trial outcomes. In an earlier trial, EVA found that digital verification saved passengers up to five minutes of wait time, on average, and prevented human errors stemming from individual interpretation of test results. [more - original PR]