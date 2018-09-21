EVA Air to receive first 787-9 on 02-Oct-2018, unveils new Royal Laurel Class

EVA Air announced (20-Sep-2018) it will take delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft on 02-Oct-2018. The aircraft will be configured with 304 seats in a two class cabin layout including 26 in Royal Laurel Class business and 278 in economy class. Business class seats are designed by Designworks and are 23x76 inch and recline into a flat bed position. Inflight entertainment (IFE) systems are upgraded to 18 inch. Economy class is fitted with Recaro seats and 12 inch IFE system. The aircraft will operate on Taipei-Hong Kong service until the arrival of EVA's second 787, after which the carrier will expand its 787 network to Japan. [more - original PR]