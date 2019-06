EVA Air received (21-Jun-2019) the first of 20 787-10 aircraft from Boeing. The aircraft is equipped with 342 seats in a two class configuration, which is 38 more seats than the airline's 787-9 aircraft. The 787-10 offers around 15% more cabin space and cargo capacity compared to the airline's existing 787 equipment and will be used to enter emerging markets within Asia Pacific. [more - original PR]