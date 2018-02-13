Loading
13-Feb-2018 9:06 AM

EVA Air reports first pax decline after 59 consecutive months of pax growth in Jan-2018

EVA Air reported (12-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passenger revenue: TWD7761 million (USD263.8 million), -7.1% year-on-year;
  • Passengers: 1.0 million, -0.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.1%, -1.9ppts;
  • Passenger yield: TWD1.90 (USD6.5 cents), -8.7%;
  • Cargo revenue: TWD2069 million (USD70.3 million), +14.6%;
  • Cargo: 52,797 tons, +6.0%;
  • Cargo load factor: 81.0%, -3.5ppts;
  • Cargo yield: TWD6.98 (USD23.7 cents), +12.9%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the first passenger decline after 59 consecutive months of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate at USD1 = TWD29.425257

