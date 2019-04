EVA Air reports 14% net profit growth to USD217m in 2018

EVA Air reported a 13.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to TWD6550 million (USD217.2 million) in 2018, citing increasing revenue contribution from its passenger division, particularly business and premium economy classes (Taipei Times, 30-Mar-2019).

Revenue: Passenger: TWD99.1 billion (USD3286 million), +7.2% year-on-year; Cargo: TWD27.6 billion (USD915.2 million), +7.2%;

Costs: Fuel: TWD42.1 billion (USD1397 million), +26%;

Net profit: TWD6550 million (USD217.2 million), +13.9%;

Passenger load factor: 80.8%;

Cargo load factor: 83.5%;

Passenger yield: TWD2.05 (USD 6.80 cents), +1.6%.

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = TWD0.033161