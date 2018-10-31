31-Oct-2018 9:31 AM
EVA Air and Copa Airlines to commence codeshare in early Nov-2018
EVA Air and Copa Airlines announced (30-Oct-2018) plans to commence codesharing on services between Asia and Panama, effective 04-Nov-2018. The airlines will codeshare on EVA Air's services from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York to Taiwan Taoyuan, as well as Copa's services from the US cities to Panama City. EVA Air also codeshares with Avianca on services to/from Taipei and San Salvador. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]