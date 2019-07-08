EVA Air and cabin crew union reach agreement to end strike

EVA Air announced (06-Jul-2019) it reached a consensus with the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union and agreed to end strike action by cabin crew on 06-Jul-2019. The carrier and the union plan to resume schedules services gradually through to the end of Jul-2019. The carrier said that depending on the number of flight attendants who are able to work and passengers' travel demands, EVA will make further adjustments to operations in Aug-2019. The carrier also urged the government to amend legislation to require advance strike notice in the airline industry. The EVA Air strike, which commenced on 20-Jun-2019, affected around 300,000 passengers. [more - original PR - EVA Air] [more - original PR - Taiwan Ministry of Labour - Chinese]